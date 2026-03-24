Kylian Mbappe refutes 'untrue' injury rumours as Real Madrid star explains why he returned to France for treatment

Mbappe emphasised that his trip to the French capital was a calculated move to ensure he could compete at the highest level for the remainder of the campaign. He expressed relief at finally receiving a clear diagnosis after a period of physical uncertainty.

"My knee? It's doing very well," he explained, as quoted by RMC Sport. "I know there's been a lot of speculation, a lot of things said, but none of them are true. That's the life of a top athlete and a public figure; you can say things without checking them, and it's not a big deal, it never has any repercussions. I'm used to it. But it's fine, I've made a 100% recovery. I was lucky enough to get the right diagnosis when I returned to Paris, and together we were able to find the best plan to get back to my best, to be in top form for the end of the season with Real Madrid and at the World Cup."

He added: "During my stay in Paris a few weeks ago, I took this step because I wanted to know everything about my knee; I really wanted to be very thorough. We were talking about the end of the season with Real Madrid, a World Cup, a career, and even well-being. It was something that was bothering me; I really wanted to know what was wrong. I had quite a few tests done and appointments with competent people who gave me the opportunity to find out what was wrong. Just knowing is reassuring. I was in a situation where I didn't know why my knee was hurting. Just knowing gives you an idea; it's a step forward, a first step towards recovery."