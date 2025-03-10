Kylian Mbappe salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Kylian Mbappe's wages playing for Real Madrid

The transfer saga between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain regarding French star Kylian Mbappe finally ended in 2024 as the fifteen-time Champions League winners got their hands on the French forward after being their top transfer target for quite a few seasons.

After staying at PSG for seven seasons, Mbappe left the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer with 256 goals in 308 games to his name, making him their all-time top-scorer.

Although Mbappe didn’t cost Los Blancos a dime in terms of transfer fees, his signing bonus along with his wages easily make him the one of the highest earners in La Liga.

But just how much does Mbappe earn playing for Madrid?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross