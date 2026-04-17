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'We need to take a close look at ourselves' - Kylian Mbappe makes emotional promise to Real Madrid fans as trophyless season looms
Champions League dream ends in Munich
Mbappe saw his hopes of lifting the Champions League with Real Madrid come to an abrupt end after a dramatic defeat to Bayern Munich. The Spanish giants were knocked out following a chaotic second leg in Germany, losing 6-4 on aggregate despite a spirited effort on the night. The result marked a bitter blow for the most successful club in the competition’s history. Madrid fought hard in Munich and even managed to find the net three times, but their efforts ultimately fell short as Bayern held firm to progress.
Mbappe urges squad to reflect after painful defeat
After the final whistle, Mbappe, who scored in both legs of the tie, addressed supporters on social media, acknowledging both the disappointment of the result and the team’s determination throughout the match. Despite scoring Madrid’s third goal of the evening in Munich, Mbappe refused to focus on individual contributions. Instead, the forward called for collective accountability within the squad as they reflect on their European exit.
"We tried until the very end, but it wasn’t enough," Mbappe wrote on Instagram. "It’s disappointing to be eliminated from such an important competition, but we have to look ahead. We need to take a hard look at ourselves to avoid this kind of disappointment again. We will never give up!!! In Madrid, failure has never been and never will be an option. But I promise you one thing: we will start winning again and very soon."
Arbeloa echoed Mbappe's sentiments
Not only Mbappe, but manager Alvaro Arbeloa also acknowledged that the defeat was very disappointing for the entire team. However, the Spanish coach emphasized that he and his players would strive to bounce back and finish the season strongly.
"I feel very proud of them, of the fans, of all those who traveled, of those at home, and of the club," he said on the club's official website. "If there’s one thing that hurts about this defeat, it's that we won’t win the Sixteenth this year, and above all, the way it happened.
"The fans have to be very proud of their players, of how they gave their all and the character they showed. From now on, we have some matches left to play, and as always, we’ll defend this badge to the maximum, just as these players have done today."
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Madrid seek response after European setback
Madrid must now regroup quickly as they turn their attention back to domestic competition and the closing stages of the season. While the Champions League dream is over, the club will aim to restore confidence and momentum in the coming weeks. With the pressure mounting and expectations as high as ever, Mbappe is expected to remain a key pillar of the team's attack as Madrid look to close the nine-point gap behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.