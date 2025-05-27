Kylian Mbappe offered iconic No.10 shirt at Real Madrid after Luka Modric's exit with French striker set to follow in footsteps of Luis Figo & Mesut Ozil
Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been offered the iconic No.10 shirt at Real Madrid, as he follows in the footsteps of Luis Figo and Mesut Ozil.
- Ballon d'Or winner Modric leaving as a free agent
- Mbappe starred in No.9 during debut campaign
- Offered chance to take on different squad number