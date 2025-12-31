Kylian Mbappe diagnosed with knee injury in major blow to Real Madrid ahead of return from winter break

The diagnosis comes only days after what should have been a celebratory high point. Mbappe marked his 27th birthday in style by scoring a late penalty to secure a 2-0 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real had taken the lead earlier through Jude Bellingham, before Sevilla were reduced to ten men when Marcao was dismissed for a mistimed challenge on the England midfielder. With four minutes of normal time remaining, Mbappe stepped up after Juanlu Sanchez fouled Rodrygo inside the area, calmly sending goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos the wrong way from the spot. It was Mbappe’s 59th club goal of the calendar year, drawing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary tally from 2013; a benchmark long considered untouchable at Madrid.

He celebrated by mimicking Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ pose. Speaking afterwards in quotes carried by Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman was effusive in his praise for the man he has long described as his childhood hero.

Mbappe said: "It's incredible, in my first [full] year to be able to do what Cristiano did. [He’s] my idol, the best player in Real Madrid's history. The celebration is for him. I wanted to give him a shout-out because he's always been good to me, he's helped me adapt to Madrid, and now it's great to help Madrid win games. Today I wanted to share that with him. I have a very good relationship with him, he’s my friend now, and I send my best wishes to him and all Madrid fans, and a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. It's a special day because it's [also] my birthday. I’ve always said since I was little that it's a dream to play a professional match on my birthday, and even more so for my dream team. The goal was to finish the year with a win."

