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Zinedine Zidane breaks France curse! New boss wins first game in charge as Mbappe suffers injury scare in Turkey victory
Historic debut for Zidane ends long-standing curse
The legendary figure became the first French manager in over three decades to win his opening game in charge, a feat that had eluded several of his high-profile predecessors. It has been more than thirty-two years since Aimé Jacquet defeated Italy in his own debut, highlighting the significance of Zidane's immediate impact on the touchline.
The match itself was far from a classic, with the French side struggling to find their rhythm on a difficult playing surface that hampered their natural passing game. Zidane made several bold tactical choices, including shifting Ousmane Dembele into a central role while deploying his captain on the left flank.
While the first half was a largely frustrating affair defined by technical errors and missed opportunities, the tactical adjustments eventually bore fruit in the second period. The victory ensures that our Bleus take the 3 points in Turkey and succeed in their debut in the Nations League.
- AFP
Mbappe provides the breakthrough before injury disaster
Mbappe once again proved to be the difference-maker for his country, netting his 67th international goal during his 107th appearance for the national side. The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute following relentless pressure from Jules Kounde and Rayan Cherki, which allowed Michael Olise to find Mbappe in space within the penalty area. The Real Madrid forward showed his trademark clinical edge, firing a precise low strike into the bottom corner to beat Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.
The situation quickly escalated from a minor concern to a major tactical headache for Zidane as his star player collapsed to the turf just minutes later. After receiving brief treatment from the medical staff, Mbappe attempted to continue but realized he could no longer perform at the required intensity. He was replaced by Desire Doue in the 59th minute, walking directly down the tunnel with a visible limp.
Tactical experiments and defensive resilience
Zidane's first starting lineup offered a glimpse into his vision for the future, notably placing Ousmane Dembele in a central number nine role where he has frequently impressed at club level with Paris Saint-Germain. This left Mbappe to occupy the wide-left corridor, a move intended to maximize France's pace on the counter-attack.
While the connection between the front three was occasionally disjointed, the defensive unit remained relatively solid under pressure. Mike Maignan was called into action on several occasions, notably producing a fine save to deny a dangerous header from Yuksek early in the second half as Turkey pushed for an opening goal.
The game took another dramatic turn in the closing stages when the hosts were reduced to ten men following a controversial VAR intervention. Turkey's goalkeeper Cakir was shown a red card for a deliberate handball outside his area while attempting to stop a surging run from Bradley Barcola.
Despite the numerical advantage, France were unable to find a second goal to put the result beyond doubt, with Jules Kounde striking the post and Doue seeing a late effort saved. The narrow margin of victory underscored the resilience required to win away from home, though the performance suggested there is still significant room for improvement as the players adapt to Zidane's new instructions.
- AFP
Medical updates and the road ahead for Les Bleus
The primary focus for the French camp now shifts to the treatment room as they await a definitive diagnosis on Mbappe's knee condition. Preliminary reports suggest the player will undergo extensive scans in the next 24 hours to determine the severity of the problem.
According to official communications, Mbappe will undergo a first examination in the next few hours which will determine if he can continue in the French camp or if he returns to Madrid. This follows a growing list of injury concerns for the squad, including Ibrahima Konate who recently returned to Spain after sustaining a minor knee sprain during training. For Zidane, the focus remains on building a cohesive identity within the squad while managing the high expectations of the French public.
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