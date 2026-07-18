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Kylian Mbappe says France 'failed' Didier Deschamps with World Cup exit as captain issues rallying call for winning send-off vs England
Mbappe admits France failed to deliver
Mbappe has taken responsibility for France's failure to secure a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, admitting the players "failed" outgoing manager Deschamps. The 27-year-old captain, who was handed his international debut by Deschamps back in 2017, took to social media to express his deep regret that the squad could not provide a more glorious conclusion to the coach's iconic tenure.
In a heartfelt message posted to his millions of followers, Mbappe wrote: "Today is your last dance. You who have given us so much. We should have given you a better ending, but we failed. Putting into words what you have brought over 14 years is very difficult, as you have been a major player in the revival of this team."
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Defending the Deschamps legacy
Deschamps, 57, has overseen one of the most successful periods in the history of French football, including a World Cup victory in 2018 and a Nations League title. Despite these achievements, he has frequently faced criticism from some sections of the French media regarding his pragmatic style of play.
Mbappe highlighted this perceived lack of respect in his tribute, stating: "People have not always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of it. Thank you for giving me the chance and the opportunity to represent my country on the biggest stage for so many years."
Nearly a Decade Together
The upcoming clash against England in the "small final" marks the end of a relationship that has spanned nearly a decade. Deschamps first introduced a teenage Mbappe to the international scene on March 25, 2017.
Mbappe closed his public statement with a look toward the future, wishing Deschamps success in his next chapter as Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to be the man to step into the role. "I wish you the best in your new adventure," the captain wrote. "And thank you again for everything you have brought to this jersey, which means so much to us."
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France eye winning farewell against England
With Deschamps' reign coming to a close, Mbappe and his teammates will now be looking to send their manager off with a victory in Saturday's third-place play-off against England.
Over the course of 186 matches in charge, Deschamps guided Les Bleus to 122 wins, 32 draws and 32 defeats, with France scoring 400 goals and conceding 174 during his tenure – bringing to an end an era that has spanned more than a decade and included some of the most significant achievements in French football history.
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