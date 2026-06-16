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Kylian Mbappe ‘prepared to be famous’ & explains why becoming a Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ has made life as an A-list celebrity easier
Finding peace amid on-pitch struggles
Speaking in a recent interview with Le Parisien, Mbappe detailed the stark contrast in his daily routine since moving to the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have always demanded excellence, but the 27-year-old has endured two difficult years technically. He won the European Golden Shoe in his first season and the Liga top scorer award twice, yet failed to secure any major trophies. Adding to the frustration, his former club Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League twice in a row during his absence. However, becoming a Galactico has unexpectedly granted him peace off the pitch. The suffocating fame he experienced in France has subsided, allowing him to step out without constant security.
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Embracing an ordinary lifestyle in Madrid
Addressing his enormous global profile, Mbappe acknowledged the reality of his superstar status but expressed genuine joy at the anonymity he has managed to claw back. He told the French outlet: "I’m prepared to be famous; I have to deal with that." The forward elaborated on how this change has positively impacted his personal life, allowing him to undertake activities that were previously impossible. "I’m very happy in Madrid; I can live more freely than in France. I can go out on the street without security. I can live my life and make plans that I didn’t make before. It’s good. I do very normal things, more than people think," he added.
Painful memories of a cruel World Cup defeat
While life in Spain brings him off-pitch contentment, the agony of past international failures still lingers. Reflecting on the painful loss to Argentina in the 2022 final, Mbappe admitted the mental scars remain as fresh as ever. He confessed: "It’s very difficult to lose a World Cup final. It’s a competition that takes place every four years. Many of the players from that match are no longer in this World Cup. That’s the cruelty of it – to think we went through all that only to lose on penalties. I don’t believe in luck; penalties aren’t a lottery. It’s a technical skill, but it remains the cruellest way to lose a World Cup final."
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Launching the latest World Cup campaign
Looking ahead, Mbappe must now channel those painful memories into motivation as France launch their 2026 World Cup campaign with an opening clash against Senegal. With a newfound sense of personal freedom driving him forward, the global icon will be desperate to guide his nation to international glory and finally erase the lingering heartbreak of four years ago.
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