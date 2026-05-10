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Kylian Mbappe misses El Clasico! Real Madrid superstar left out of Blancos squad for Barcelona clash after a week of turmoil at Santiago Bernabeu
Mbappe sidelined for Spotify Camp Nou trip
In a decision that has sent shockwaves through the Spanish capital, the Real Madrid striker has not been included on the team’s list for Sunday’s El Clasico. The French attacker appeared to have recovered from the injury he suffered against Betis, but ultimately the coaching staff has decided not to take any risks in the high-tension clash.
With Mbappe unavailable, Alvaro Arbeloa faces a major selection headache. Backup striker Gonzalo Garcia could start in his absence, although the manager could also deploy Vinicius Jr and Brahim Diaz leading the attacking line. This follows the tactical blueprint Arbeloa used during the two matches against Manchester City in the Champions League, prioritising fluidity over a fixed focal point.
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Chaos and turmoil at the Bernabeu
Mbappe’s absence comes at a time when the atmosphere inside the Real Madrid dressing room is toxic. The squad has been rocked by a violent training ground clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, which remarkably left the Uruguayan midfielder hospitalised. Such internal strife has overshadowed the build-up to one of the biggest games in club football.
Furthermore, Mbappe himself has faced intense scrutiny from the Madridista faithful. Fans were left outraged after the forward was spotted on holiday during a period of injury recovery, leading to a staggering digital protest, with an online petition demanding his departure reaching an astonishing 70 million signatures - putting immense pressure on club president Florentino Perez to consider the player's future.
Flick defends the French superstar
Despite the drama surrounding the Frenchman, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was quick to dismiss suggestions that Los Blancos are better off without him. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Flick was asked if Madrid were a more cohesive unit when their star striker was absent, to which he replied: "Real Madrid plays better without Mbappe? He is one of the best players in the world, please."
The German coach was glowing in his praise for the 27-year-old, regardless of his current struggles in Madrid, adding: "He is incredibly gifted on the pitch. He is dangerous in every situation. In front of goal, he is the best in the world. He is dangerous both inside and outside the penalty area."
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Barcelona on the brink of history
The timing of the chaos at Real Madrid could not be better for the hosts. Barcelona currently hold a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the table. A victory on Sunday would see the Blaugrana mathematically secure the Liga title directly against their greatest adversaries for the first time in the history of the fierce rivalry.
Beyond the silverware, a win for Barcelona would also draw them level with Real Madrid’s record of 106 official wins in El Clasico history. With a massive mosaic planned at Spotify Camp Nou and a title parade already scheduled for Monday, the Catalan giants are preparing for a festival of football that Madrid, stripped of their best player and riddled with internal strife, look increasingly unlikely to gatecrash.