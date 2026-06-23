'I don't watch what Lionel Messi does' - Kylian Mbappe plays down World Cup goals 'saga' with Argentina captain after scoring bagging another brace for France

Mbappe continued his remarkable World Cup scoring form by netting twice in France's 3-0 victory over Iraq. The win ensured Didier Deschamps' side progressed to the knockout rounds with a perfect record from their opening two matches. The game was disrupted by severe thunderstorms in Philadelphia, with play delayed for more than two hours.

Despite the lengthy interruption, Les Bleus maintained control after the restart and completed the victory with an additional goal from Ousmane Dembele. Mbappe's brace moved him onto 16 World Cup goals for his career. The France captain drew level with Miroslav Klose and moved ahead of Brazil legend Ronaldo in the all-time rankings.