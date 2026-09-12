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'It's in part funny, but...' - Kylian Mbappe hits out at viral 'dictator' meme as Real Madrid superstar questions fans' 'political awareness'
Mbappe condemns 'dictator' comparisons
Mbappe has hit back at social media trolls following the emergence of a viral meme depicting him as a dictator. The image, which shows the Real Madrid and France forward dressed in full military uniform, has circulated widely across various platforms, prompting a stern response from the 27-year-old.
The striker was firm in his assessment of the trend, stating that it "shows a lack of political and human awareness in people." While the exact origin of the image remains unclear, some believe it stems from a 2024 legal dispute where Mbappe sued a kebab shop owner for using his name in a sandwich description. Others have pointed toward his perceived "director" role at Paris Saint-Germain and his current influence at the Bernabeu.
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A serious message behind the humor
Despite his status as one of the world's most recognisable athletes, Mbappe appears uneasy with the gravity of the comparison. In an interview with French publication L'Equipe, he elaborated on the duality of the situation, saying: "It is in part funny because you get the sense that, for some people, it's all in good fun.
"But there is also the part that is not so funny, because we know the damage this genre of people have caused throughout history.
"To be compared to people who murder others, or who have caused misery for millions and millions of people ... I don't think I've ever done anything like that in my life. So there's a mix of things.
"On the one hand, I know it's done in a lighthearted way and it isn't meant to be taken too far, but it perhaps shows a lack of political and human awareness in people."
The 'Mobutu' nickname and Dembele's role
Mbappe also took the opportunity to address a specific nickname that has gained traction within the French national team camp. His teammate Ousmane Dembele reportedly dubbed him "Mobutu," a direct reference to Mobutu Sese Seko. The late dictator served as the president of DR Congo, which he famously renamed Zaire, during a long and controversial reign between 1965 and 1997.
Discussing the Paris Saint-Germain man's sense of humor, the Real Madrid ace was able to crack a smile despite his earlier criticisms. "Ousmane, he is something different," Mbappe laughed when asked about the name. "He found it on social media! He's just having a laugh."
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Focus remains on the pitch for Mourinho
While the social media storm continues to swirl, Mbappe is letting his football do the talking under Jose Mourinho in the Spanish capital. The Frenchman has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2026-27 campaign, netting five goals in his first five appearances for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid are next in action on Saturday night as they host Rayo Vallecano, a fixture where Mourinho will expect his star man to continue his scoring streak. Despite the distractions regarding his public image and the viral memes, Mbappe remains the focal point of the Madrid attack.
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