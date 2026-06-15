AFP
'I'm ready to do things right' - Kylian Mbappe admits he needs to 'take another step forward defensively' for France to win 2026 World Cup
Mbappe's defensive vow
The Real Madrid superstar has sensationally admitted that he needs to transform his playing style to lead France to 2026 World Cup glory. Speaking ahead of his side's Group I opener against Senegal, Mbappe addressed the long-standing criticism regarding his work rate when the opposition has the ball.
The forward is fully aware that for Didier Deschamps' side to navigate an expanded 48-team tournament, every player must contribute to the defensive shift. Answering questions asked by his brother Ethan, Mbappe said in an interview with Le Parisien: "I need to take another step forward defensively. I'm ready to do things right because I want the World Cup at all costs! We often talk about this because he defends a lot, a lot more than I do. But it's good that people are highlighting this aspect. I've always been demanding of myself, and I think I need to take another step forward in that area. It's something that's important for teams, and I think I have to do it."
- AFP
Defending the captain
The former Paris Saint-Germain man has indeed often been the subject of intense debate, but those closest to him have been quick to offer their support. Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele recently hit back at the "excessive" levels of scrutiny, suggesting that criticism often goes beyond football and ignores the human element of being a global icon.
Despite the noise from the outside, Mbappe's status within the dressing room remains untouched. He continues to be the tactical and emotional focal point for Les Bleus, with his team-mates viewing him as the essential leader required to navigate the high-pressure environment of a World Cup campaign.
Wenger’s backing at the Bernabeu
The Frenchman's defensive promise comes after a testing domestic season in Spain where he was frequently made a "scapegoat" for Real Madrid’s patchy performances. Legendary manager Arsene Wenger noted that Mbappe landed in an average Real Madrid team and was unfairly targeted as a result of the club's transition.
The former Arsenal boss remains convinced that the 27-year-old is primed for a massive tournament, citing his physical freshness compared to other stars who may be arriving in the United States completely exhausted. The belief is that a motivated and fresh Mbappe is the most dangerous weapon in world football.
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Chasing World Cup immortality
Mbappe already boasts a legendary World Cup CV, having netted 12 goals across the 2018 and 2022 editions. He famously powered France to the title as a teenager in Russia before finishing as the Golden Boot winner in Qatar, where he scored a historic hat-trick in the final defeat to Argentina.
Now, the striker is within striking distance of Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals. If he can marry his clinical finishing with the improved defensive work rate he has promised, France will be incredibly difficult to stop as they begin their quest at the MetLife Stadium.
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