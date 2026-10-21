Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or dream left fellow Frenchman 'embarrassed’ with Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ chasing Golden Ball target since he was a teenager

Fellow countryman Grimandi hopes that career-long dreams will come to life. The ex-Arsenal star, who had hoped to take Mbappe to north London at one stage, told GOAL - while speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - when asked if the most fearsome of forwards will ever get his wish: “The only problem is he didn't win any collective trophy.

“But his own performance, he's the best scorer in the Champions League, best scorer of the World Cup, best scorer in Spain. So, could he do better himself? I don't know. He had a fantastic year last season. The only problem is that he didn't win a trophy. I know that it's a part of the choice to have a trophy.

“The last two years have been complicated with the Ballon d'Or because nobody knows exactly. You have three names. Me, I would love to see Kane winning one day the Ballon d'Or. I don't know if he will do it, but he's done so much. His spirit and his quality of football, I like him a lot. But I don't know, this year, maybe one of Yamal, Mbappe or Kane, I don't know what's going to happen.

“Here’s a story. When we met Kylian with Arsene [Wenger] at his home, I remember his mum said, ‘Arsene, do you know my son?’ And Arsene said, ‘no, I don't know him very well, he's only 17 years old, but Gilles told me that he's a great, great player’.

“And his mom said, ‘one day he will be a Ballon d'Or winner’. Me, I was embarrassed. Ballon d'Or, he's only 17 years old! But he's been prepared for that all his career. And I hope one day he will get it because it is his personal target since he's a boy, since he plays football.”