Kylian Mbappe told Arsenal would be perfect fit if he decides to leave Real Madrid as Bacary Sagna talks up dream Bukayo Saka & Eberechi Eze link-up

Mbappe had never shied away from the fact that he wanted to become a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu at some point in his career. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained in Madrid, with 80 goals recorded for Real through just 88 appearances.

He is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2029, and will have turned 30 by then, but a new challenge may still appeal. Ambitious teams in England will forever hold interest in players of Mbappe’s ilk.

Quizzed on whether the World Cup winner could end up at one of his former employers - such as Arsenal or Manchester City - ex-France international Sagna, speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino, told GOAL: “If he joined the Premier League, I think Arsenal would suit him.

“All of the players are kind of the same age, dynamic, young. Arsenal players are fast. If you look at the front line you have [Bukayo] Saka, who is very fast, you have [Eberechi] Eze, who is powerful and fast. You have speed and enjoyment. Arsenal suits him the most in England.

“I’m not sure it’s going to happen. I don’t think it is ever going to happen because he might retire in Europe with Real Madrid. He has the same kind of speed as Thierry Henry and we know how impactful Thierry was in the Premier League with his speed and ability. I think he would do well in England.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!