Kylian Mbappe to appear in court to begin legal battle with PSG over €55m in unpaid wages for Real Madrid forward
According to RMC Sport, Mbappe and PSG are heading for a courtroom showdown later this month. The Madrid forward and his former club have been summoned to appear before the Paris labor court on November 17, as part of an ongoing dispute surrounding unpaid salary and bonuses from the final months of his PSG contract.
The 26-year-old is seeking to have his fixed-term contract reclassified as a permanent one - a move that could strengthen his legal position in reclaiming unpaid dues. The case will be heard before the “miscellaneous activities” section of the court, marking the latest twist in a strained relationship between Mbappe and his former employers.
The Los Blancos star claims Les Parisiens still owe him €55m (£47m/$64m) in unpaid wages, signing bonuses, and ethical payments from his previous deal, which expired in 2024. The case highlights lingering financial and personal tension between the two parties, long after Mbappe’s high-profile departure to Spain.
From isolation to indignation - how the rift began
This hearing represents the continuation of a legal saga that began in 2023, during the French striker's final season in Paris. Mbappe had filed a criminal complaint accusing PSG of moral harassment and attempted extortion, alleging he was deliberately isolated from the first team and forced to train alone during the contract dispute. He was placed in PSG’s infamous “loft group” - a training setup for unwanted players after refusing to extend his contract, which triggered months of tension with club management. The complaint was withdrawn earlier this year, just before PSG and Madrid met in the Club World Cup semi-final, in what was seen as a peace gesture.
However, while Mbappe dropped the harassment case, he maintained his demand for the unpaid salary and bonuses through France’s labor court system. The Frenchman’s legal team insists their client has acted in good faith and is simply pursuing funds he is contractually entitled to, not seeking additional damages. Despite the acrimonious split, Mbappe has repeatedly stated he holds no ill will toward PSG fans or his former teammates, insisting his issues lie solely with the club’s management.
What’s at stake for PSG?
This case could have wider repercussions beyond the player himself. If the court rules in Mbappe’s favour and reclassifies his contract as a permanent employment agreement, it could open the door for similar claims from other footballers against clubs using fixed-term deals.
The legal battle also underscores Les Parisiens' increasingly complicated financial landscape, with the club already under scrutiny for its high wage bill and Financial Fair Play compliance. PSG’s legal team are confident of defending their case, insisting that all outstanding payments were settled under the terms of Mbappe’s final contract.
Still, the optics of a courtroom clash between the club and its former captain-turned-Madrid superstar are far from ideal. The proceedings come as PSG aim to shift focus on the pitch, rebuilding under Luis Enrique after finally winning the Champions League last season.
Mbappe's Golden Boot glory despite turbulent year
While the legal wrangling continues off the pitch, Mbappe’s form on it has been nothing short of world-class. The Frenchman ended the 2024-25 campaign with 31 goals in 34 La Liga appearances, earning him the European Golden Boot. His 62 points placed him above Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres (58.5) and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (58), reaffirming his status as one of Europe’s elite forwards. Despite personal success, his debut season at Madrid ended in frustration as his former club PSG lifted the Champions League, eclipsing his achievements. Yet, Mbappe has channeled that disappointment into renewed determination this term.
In the 2025-26 season, he has already scored 18 goals in 15 matches across all competitions, helping Madrid sit five points clear at the top of La Liga. Though he failed to find the net in the recent 1-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool, Mbappe remains pivotal to Madrid’s dominance under Xabi Alonso. The forward’s next opportunity to add to his tally will come against Rayo Vallecano this weekend, even as the looming court case ensures his off-field battles remain as intense as his on-field brilliance.
