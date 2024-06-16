Mbappe FranceGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Kylian Mbappe admits he 'doesn't want to represent France' if they vote for far-right parties as France star urges young people to turn out in upcoming elections

Kylian MbappeFranceEuropean ChampionshipReal Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he won't be interested in representing France if the people vote for far-right parties in the upcoming election.

  • Mbappe talks about upcoming French election
  • Urges youngsters to give their votes
  • Echoes Thuram's calls to push out far-right
