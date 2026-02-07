Getty Images
Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner pregnant with couple's fifth child as Burnley star finally overcomes marital issues
Walker overcomes issues
Walker and Kilner have worked through significant marital issues, and reports now suggest that Kilner is pregnant with their fifth child. Childhood sweethearts Walker and Kilner tied the knot in 2021. Said relationship has been put under considerable strain since then - despite having four children together. Legal proceedings were opened regarding an official uncoupling in 2024, but bridges have been partially rebuilt since then.
Now, Kilner is said to have told her family and friends that they are expecting a fifth baby, as she bids to "strengthen their marriage".
What has been said?
Walker and Kilner have four boys by the names of Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and Rezon, one, and they have informed their children that their new sibling will also be christened with a name that begins with R.
Walker has put in significant work to reunite with Kilner, having previously gone to Italy on loan with AC Milan to escape media attention.
A source told the Daily Mail: “Kyle returned from Italy last year and since then Annie made it clear to him that she wanted her boys to have another baby sibling. She believes that a baby will help put all their troubles behind them.
“Their family and close friends were shocked when they heard because there are still some issues between them. It's a bit risky because sometimes, a new baby can add more pressure to a marriage. But everybody is very happy for them and doing all they can to support Annie.”
They added: “Annie and Kyle's four boys are very excited about having a new sibling and have been talking about it a lot.”
'A much better place'
The source speaking to the Mail has also claimed that Walker and Kilner are now in a "much better place".
They added: “Annie is enjoying being pregnant this time around because the last time she was pregnant it was with Rezon and that's when news of Kyle's secret love child with Lauryn came out, which put her under a lot of stress.”
“Things could not be more different for her this time around. Annie and Kyle are in a much better place, they've put in a lot of effort into rebuilding their marriage and trust and she believes that a new baby is a fresh start for all of them.”
What comes next?
Now Walker is playing for Burnley, he has returned to the north-west, although he may have to come to terms with the prospect of dropping into the Championship, with Burnley currently 19th and 11 points from safety. They face Crystal Palace on Wednesday in their next chance to close the gap.
At the weekend, Burnley lost to relegation rivals West Ham, with boss Scott Parker telling fans: “I’m a fighter. I’ve experienced a lot of things in my life and I’ve been through a lot of adversity and I’ve been through a lot of challenges.
“There’s one thing I hold firmly…, there’s a foundation and an absolute rock that this is built on. In these moments of adversity I will not waver. I will always stand up, and I will always represent that to this group…
“I’m really sorry at this present moment in time we’re going through a tough time. There’s a certain type that in these moments don’t face up to that. Whether we fail or we don’t fail, we come through this for sure…
“I’m really sorry that I can’t promise we’ll be better for it with a win or with staying in this division but the longer the journey is we will be better for it.”
