Kyle Walker likens Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘presence’ to Wayne Rooney when discussing what it is like to work with legendary Swedish striker at AC Milan
Kyle Walker has explained what it is like to work with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, comparing the AC Milan legend’s “presence” to that of Wayne Rooney.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England international enjoying Italian loan spell
- Played alongside Rooney for the Three Lions
- Ibrahimovic now fills advisory role at San Siro