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Nils-Ole BookIMAGO / Sven Simon
Christian Guinin

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Kovacs’ “match made in heaven” and a surprise transfer target: this is how BVB could address their biggest areas for improvement under Ole Book

Bundesliga
FEATURES
Borussia Dortmund
N. Kovac
N. Suele
N. Schlotterbeck
W. Anton
R. Bensebaini
L. Reggiani
F. Mane
R. Hendriks
F. Nmecha
J. Bellingham
M. Sabitzer
C. Chukwuemeka
S. Ozcan
P. Gross
K. Sano
K. Eichhorn
J. Brandt
L. Ben Farhat
A. Gray
K. Adeyemi
J. Duranville
J. Sancho
Transfers

It is not just the restructuring of the sporting director role that means BVB are facing a major shake-up next summer. A number of long-serving players are set to leave the club – and even without these departures, there are gaps in the squad that need to be addressed urgently.

As Sebastian Kehl’s successor, it is primarily up to the new man in charge, Nils-Ole Book, to tackle these issues.

As sporting director at Elversberg, Book earned an excellent reputation, among other things, for spotting players such as Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), Fisnik Asllani (TSG Hoffenheim) and Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt) at an early stage, despite the small club’s clear financial limitations. At his presentation on Wednesday, the former second-division player said he would not really change his approach, even though the opportunities were now different: “Fundamentally, I believe that good footballers are good footballers across all leagues. We will try to find gems that make Borussia Dortmund better. I have different opportunities here when it comes to scouting and analysis – I will make use of them. (...).”


Sporting director Lars Ricken emphasised, with regard to squad planning and the reputation of Kehl’s successor: “We won’t be playing with an Under-21 team in future. We can’t say ‘youth first’ and then end up finishing seventh and hugging each other. We need the right mix.”

In any case, there are a few areas where BVB need work. In which positions does something need to be done? Who is being linked with those positions? And which players, aside from the current rumours, might actually suit Borussia Dortmund well?

  • Ramon Hendriks Stuttgartgetty

    BVB's first area of concern – the centre-back position: Will VfB Stuttgart be the ones to suffer again?

    This is likely the biggest area needing attention ahead of the coming season. Due to manager Niko Kovac’s preference for a back three, the central defence has often been short-staffed this season due to long-term injuries. To make matters worse, Chelsea FC recalled loanee Aaron Anselmino during the recent winter transfer window; he had delivered extremely impressive performances in the BVB shirt to date and had reportedly even raised hopes among some of the club’s officials that he might stay beyond the end of the season.

    On paper, there are currently six players – Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, Niklas Süle, Luca Reggiani, Emre Can and Filippo Mane – vying for three places in the starting line-up. What does not look particularly precarious at first glance reveals itself upon closer inspection. Can is out for an extended period due to a cruciate ligament tear sustained in late February during the top-of-the-table clash against FC Bayern – a return to the pitch is unlikely before late autumn at the earliest. Mane is also currently struggling with an injury, although the situation is not quite as dire as Can’s. In any case, given Dortmund’s ambitions, the 21-year-old is unlikely to be considered a regular starter; his performances to date have been too shaky and inconsistent for that.

    Süle, meanwhile, will leave BVB in the summer after four years with the club; the 30-year-old’s contract will not be renewed. As Schlotterbeck’s future remains uncertain too – even though signs of a contract extension have recently grown stronger – BVB would have just three centre-backs with whom they could plan for the long term: Anton, Bensebaini and Reggiani, who has been promoted from the U19s. There is therefore no question that action is needed.

    As has so often been the case in the recent past, VfB Stuttgart could provide a solution. They have an extremely interesting player under contract in Ramon Hendriks, who could help BVB in several ways. For one thing, the 24-year-old Dutchman, whom the Swabians snapped up from Feyenoord Rotterdam just under two years ago for a bargain price of one million euros, is among the best and most consistent centre-backs in the current Bundesliga season. As Stuttgart, under Sebastian Hoeneß, also occasionally play with a back three, the position would by no means be new territory for Hendriks.

    Furthermore, the 24-year-old is extremely versatile. At VfB, in addition to playing as a left-sided centre-back, he has also featured as a left-back in a back four and even as a left-sided wing-back in a 3-4-1-2, which is precisely the system Kovac employs at Dortmund. Although BVB have an extremely solid option in this position in Daniel Svensson, there have been no personnel alternatives so far. It is doubtful whether Kaua Prates, who has already been signed for the coming season and is only 17 years old, will be able to fill this gap straight away. Rather, the transfer of the top Brazilian talent should be seen as a promise for the future.

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  • Kaishu Sano Mainz 02132026(C)Getty Images

    BVB's second area of concern – defensive/central midfield: Kovacs – a 'match made in heaven' or a prodigious talent?

    Over the past three years, BVB has spent a total of €71.5 million in transfer fees on Carney Chukwuemeka, Jobe Bellingham, Pascal Groß, Marcel Sabitzer and Salih Özcan. The aim of finding a suitable successor for Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid in 2023, has not (yet) been achieved. Whilst Groß is no longer there – he returned to his former club Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League during the winter transfer window – and Özcan will be leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer, Chukwuemeka, the younger Bellingham brother and Sabitzer are not (yet) the reinforcements that the BVB management might have hoped for.

    Only Felix Nmecha, who was signed from VfL Wolfsburg that same summer for a transfer fee of €30 million, has finally settled in after more than two and a half years of settling in and has been a key pillar within the team since this season at the latest. Defensively, in particular, Kovac lacks a genuine alternative in the double six role; after all, Nmecha, Bellingham, Chukwuemeka and Sabitzer all tend to excel more in attacking play or in building up play. Özcan, the only player with a truly defensive mindset, will no longer be available from next season onwards, leaving only captain Can, who could in theory also fill this role but, as already mentioned, has been sidelined through injury for some time and is better suited to central defence anyway.

    Kennet Eichhorn of Hertha BSC has been repeatedly mentioned as an option in recent weeks and months. The 16-year-old made his breakthrough at Hertha this season and, given his natural talent, is already regarded as a great prospect for the future. A move to BVB would certainly suit Eichhorn well as the next step in his career, especially as he already possesses exceptional physical maturity despite his relatively young age. Furthermore, he is a tireless runner, has qualities in ball progression and does not shy away from physical challenges (7 yellow cards in 15 games).

    A major advantage for BVB: there is a need for a player in Eichhorn’s preferred position; the 16-year-old could immediately take on an important role at a big club, and his contract, which runs until 2029, includes a release clause of between ten and twelve million euros. This was reported by Sky. In other words: provided Book, Kovac and Ricken can present Eichhorn with a clear future in Dortmund that appeals to the player, a genuine transfer coup at a reasonable price could be on the cards.

    However, things become problematic when one considers the competition Borussia would face in a transfer. Whilst FC Bayern are reportedly no longer interested, there are still several heavyweights in the running, including FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Whether a club move could go ahead as early as this summer is questionable in any case. On the one hand, Eichhorn suffered a serious ankle injury in January, and it is quite possible he will be out for the rest of the season. On the other hand, Hertha are keen to extend the super-talent’s contract, which would significantly increase the release clause and make it more likely he will stay with the Old Lady for at least another season.

    According to reports, Kaishu Sano of 1. FSV Mainz 05 is not (yet) on BVB’s radar, but would certainly be an interesting prospect. The 25-year-old Japanese player is exactly the type of player a manager like Kovac would dream of having. Strong in defence, a good tackler and, moreover, possessing an excellent understanding of the game, which allows him to read passing lanes early and cleverly close down spaces. At the same time, Sano is also capable of doing something with the ball at his feet, as was impressively demonstrated in Mainz’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

    There, he not only played a key role in setting up both goals, but also delivered two pinpoint passes to teammate Sheraldo Becker, who narrowly failed to beat SGE keeper Michael Zetterer and the inside post on both occasions, denying Sano a place on the assist list. The two football influencers Niklas Levinsohn and Nico Heymer also spoke out in favour of a move for the Japanese player to BVB in their podcast '50+2': "Kaishu Sano and Niko Kovac are actually a 'match made in heaven'. Everything Kovac wants to see as a manager, Sano brings to the pitch. He is a transfer opportunity that BVB should definitely consider. If he has a clause stating that he can leave for 30 million euros, then Dortmund must strike."

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    BVB’s third area for improvement – attacking midfield: a talent from the second division or a £40 million signing from the Premier League?

    Much like in central defence and defensive midfield, there is also a high-profile departure to note this summer in the position behind the strikers. Julian Brandt’s contract will not be renewed, bringing the 29-year-old’s time at BVB to an end after seven years with the club. Apart from Chukwuemeka – who, however, can also operate a position further back as part of a double six and still has immense physical limitations (no career game lasting over 90 minutes!) – there is hardly a candidate in the current BVB squad who could step into Brandt’s role. Consequently, there is an urgent need for action here too if Kovac wishes to stick to his system of a number 10 behind a two-man strike force or two attacking midfielders operating in the half-spaces behind a striker.

    In this regard, three options have recently been discussed: Louey Ben Farhat of Karlsruher SC, Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur and Nikola Vlasic of FC Torino. The former would be by far the cheapest option at a rumoured transfer fee of ten to twelve million euros, but would first have to get used to the pace of the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old is having a strong season in Karlsruhe; since his return from a metatarsal fracture that sidelined him from late August to late December, he has become an indispensable part of the first-team squad under KSC manager Christian Eichner. In 13 second-division matches, he has scored five goals and provided two assists, which, according to rumours, has also attracted the attention of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Atalanta Bergamo, Como Calcio, Olympique Lyon and OGC Nice.

    For Gray and Vlasic, however, the Black and Yellows would have to dig much deeper into their pockets. Like Farhat, the 20-year-old Englishman is still relatively young, but can draw on a far greater wealth of experience. In an overall extremely disappointing Spurs side, Gray is one of the few bright spots. As Tottenham will miss out on European football and must be careful not to face relegation as well, the 16-time U21 international will be almost impossible to keep in the summer.

    The problem for BVB: the London club are reportedly demanding a substantial transfer fee for the 20-year-old – figures of around 35 to 40 million euros are being bandied about. Dortmund could only afford such a transfer if other players were to leave the club and generate transfer fees themselves. A sale of Nmecha, which was recently being discussed, is now off the table following his early contract extension, leaving Karim Adeyemi as the only possible candidate. Here too, however, the chances are unlikely to be ideal, as more and more potential buyers are reportedly backing away from a move.

    Vlasic, meanwhile, is said to have a strong advocate within BVB in Kovac. He is virtually a carbon copy of Brandt, capable of playing as a second striker, a number ten and also on the left wing. At Torino, he is the key attacking player alongside Giovanni Simeone and is currently enjoying the best season of his career in terms of goal-scoring. However, he is unlikely to come cheap either. Although his contract expires in 2027, the club has the option to extend it until 2028. West Ham once even offered €30 million for Vlasic, and Torino are likely to base their asking price on that figure. At any rate, according to Tuttosport, BVB are said to have already made contact.

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  • Jadon SanchoGetty

    BVB's fourth area of concern – attacking wing: will two returning players be enough?

    Should Adeyemi and BVB indeed fail to agree on an extension to his contract, which runs until 2027, a sale next summer would be virtually inevitable. That, in turn, would create another gap in the Dortmund squad, where Borussia’s squad depth is already somewhat lacking. In the current BVB squad, Adeyemi is, in fact, the only traditional winger. Even though Kovac generally does without one in his 3-4-2-1 formation, his departure would mean a further loss of tactical flexibility.

    On the one hand, BVB could fill this gap from within by placing their trust in the highly-rated Julien Duranville following his return from loan at FC Basel. In Switzerland, at least, Duranville seems to be settling in well and staying injury-free. The 19-year-old has made ten appearances and been involved in two goals.

    On the other hand, rumours are mounting about another return for Jadon Sancho. The former fan favourite will be available on a free transfer next summer following his completely botched spell at Manchester United, which makes him incredibly attractive for BVB. According to a report by Sky, BVB president Hans-Joachim Watzke in particular is working “tirelessly behind the scenes” to ensure the Englishman returns to wear black and yellow in future. The report suggests the door is open for a comeback and that Dortmund believe Sancho would be prepared to accept a massive pay cut compared to his XXL contract at Manchester United. According to Bild, Sancho must fulfil two conditions for a move to Dortmund: waiving the signing-on fee, which is standard in the industry, and accepting a maximum annual salary of five million euros.

    Ricken and Kovac are also said to have sent positive signals in the meantime and shown themselves to be increasingly open to a return. In the ongoing discussions, the arguments in favour are said to be prevailing. It remains to be seen, however, whether the arrival of the new sporting director might have changed anything.

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