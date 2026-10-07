Mateo Kovacic and Kristijan Jakic reflect on Croatia 2-1 defeat to Spain

Croatian midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Kristijan Jakic voiced their disappointment after Mikel Merino's 88th-minute volley condemned the hosts to a 2-1 defeat. Despite Ivan Perisic's red card in the 79th minute, Croatia had created several opportunities to double their lead before Spain's late onslaught.

Jakic admitted conceding so late was painful for the whole dressing room.

"It really is a shame for all of us," Jakic said. "It was a tough match, especially when you concede to make it 2-1 in the 90th minute after having two good chances before that."