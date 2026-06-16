Role model! Kobbie Mainoo a source of ‘inspiration’ to Man Utd academy hopeful Kai Rooney as record goalscorer Wayne sends ‘special’ message to England midfielder

The message from Rooney - delivered through BBC Sport - carried deep personal weight, particularly regarding his son, Kai Rooney, who is currently making his own waves within the United youth system. "Hi Kobbie, just a message to say good luck at the World Cup," the former striker wrote. "Just be yourself and you’ll be a star there, mate. Also, how you have handled everything this season has been a lesson to all young football players, a great example to young and old players."

Rooney continued by emphasising Mainoo's status as a beacon for those following in his footsteps: "And finally, you might not see, but having two lads in the United Academy, you should realise you are an inspiration to them and to the young lads there. Keep doing what you are doing. Be yourself. Much love, Wazza." The reference to Kai, who broke into the Under-18s during the 2025-26 campaign, underscores the standard Mainoo has set.











