AFP
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set for surgery after suffering ACL rupture in Paris Saint-Germain victory over Barcelona
Kvaratskhelia suffers major injury blow
Kvaratskhelia faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Georgian winger sustained the serious injury during PSG’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred early in the second half at the Parc des Princes following a challenge with Barca’s Xavi Espart. Kvaratskhelia immediately clutched his right knee as he fell to the ground in obvious pain. The medical team quickly tended to the attacker on the pitch. He was ultimately unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
- AFP
PSG confirm surgical intervention
The Parisiens officially released a medical statement on Wednesday morning to confirm the severity of the winger's condition. The French club revealed that the 25-year-old will require operation to address the ligament damage.
"Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days," the club stated.
The news comes as a devastating blow to PSG's European ambitions. Kvaratskhelia had established himself as a central figure in the attacking line-up prior to the setback.
Triple setback at Parc des Princes
The loss of Kvaratskhelia was not the only casualty PSG suffered during the frantic European encounter. The club also confirmed that both Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos were forced off with physical issues against Barcelona.
"Following a left thigh injury, Ousmane Dembele will remain under treatment for the next few weeks," PSG explained in their official medical update.
"Following a right thigh injury, Marquinhos will remain under treatment for the next few weeks," the statement added. The combined losses leave the French side severely weakened in defence and attack.
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Recovery steps and immediate future
Kvaratskhelia will spend the coming days preparing for surgery before beginning his extensive rehabilitation process. The club have not put an exact timeframe on his recovery, but ACL ruptures typically require several months of intensive therapy.
Meanwhile, PSG's medical staff will closely monitor the progress of Dembele and Marquinhos over the next few weeks. Both players are expected to miss upcoming domestic and continental fixtures while undergoing treatment.
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