AFP
‘It’s a pleasure and I’m proud!’ – PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts to George Best comparisons following Ballon d'Or nod
A dream nomination for the Georgian star
Kvaratskhelia has opened up about the significance of being named among the world's elite in the race for the Ballon d'Or. The 25-year-old winger, who played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain's recent continental dominance, believes his inclusion on the 30-man shortlist is a testament to the progress he has made over the last twelve months. Having been named the Champions League Player of the Season for the 2025-26 campaign, the attacker is now looking to cement his status as the finest player on the planet when the winner is announced on October 26.
Reflecting on the achievement, Kvaratskhelia expressed his delight at being recognised alongside the sport's biggest names. ‘To be a Ballon d'Or contender, it's already a pleasure to be among these players in the race,’ Kvaratskhelia said. ‘I feel already that I did something special in the last year, I'm really happy and let's see what's gonna happen. I'm happy that I represent Georgia, a small country. Little kids, they know that even if they are from a small country, they can achieve these things.’
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Following in the footsteps of George Best
The upcoming Nations League fixture between Georgia and Northern Ireland has drawn inevitable comparisons between Kvaratskhelia and the legendary George Best. Northern Ireland remains the smallest nation by population to have produced a Ballon d'Or winner, a feat Best achieved in 1968. Kvaratskhelia revealed that he has long been aware of the stylistic similarities fans and pundits have drawn between his own dribbling ability and that of the Manchester United icon, who passed away in 2005.
Addressing the high praise, the PSG superstar admitted that being mentioned in the same breath as the Belfast Boy is a significant honour. ‘What about George Best? I know him, of course,’ said Kvaratskhelia of the comparison. ‘Some people a long time ago told me even when I played it seems like him. I'm not sure because he was one of the best in football history and it [the comparison] is a pleasure and I'm proud.’
O'Neill warns of world-class threat
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is under no illusions regarding the task facing his side on Friday. While O'Neill was born after Best's legendary 1968 triumph, he recognizes the impact a global superstar can have on a developing football nation. The manager believes Kvaratskhelia has reached a level where he can be considered the standout performer in European football.
O'Neill was full of praise for the winger, stating: ‘George Best, an iconic figure in world football and obviously we're very privileged that he came from Northern Ireland. In many ways, he puts our country on the map. I think in Georgia, you have that situation now with Kvaratskhelia who I think is a world-class player. For me he was probably the best player in the Champions League last season over the whole competition. We obviously have to give him special attention. It's the same when you play against any world-class player in any country that you have to be aware that he can win the game in a moment, that he can create so much and he can lift his team as well.’
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Sagnol hails Kvaratskhelia's selfless character
Despite the individual accolades and the global spotlight, Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol has been quick to highlight the player’s humility. Sagnol, who shared a dressing room with Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane during his playing days with the French national team, suggested that Kvaratskhelia’s mentality sets him apart from other modern superstars.
Sagnol expressed his admiration for the player's approach, remarking: ‘You were talking about Ballon d'Or. Times maybe change but I think sometimes the past was better where players were playing and waiting to the end to see who would be Ballon d'Or and then be happy to be or disappointed not to be. Too many times in the last weeks, I see players saying “I'm the best, I'm the best, I'm the best”. Khvicha never said that and that's why I'm very proud to be his head coach. He's not just about a fantastic football player, but he's also a fantastic personality who thinks always about the team and not about himself and I'm sure [on Friday] he will show it again.’
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