Kevin De Bruyne 'was on the wrong side of Manchester' claims Ruben Amorim as Man Utd boss puts rivalries aside to pay tribute to Man City legend
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has paid tribute to departing Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne, and joked that he was 'on the wrong side'.
- De Bruyne set to depart Man City in summer
- Amorim pays tribute to Premier League legend
- Jokes that he played 'on the wrong side of Manchester'