Kevin De Bruyne finally returns to Napoli training after 128 days out injured
Belgian maestro rejoins the group
The long wait is finally over for the Partenopei faithful as De Bruyne made his triumphant return to the grass at Castel Volturno on Monday, as Football Italiareports. After a gruelling 128 days on the sidelines, the Belgian maestro was spotted back in full team training, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from a devastating injury that threatened to derail his debut campaign in Italy. The former Manchester City talisman appeared to be in high spirits, sporting a wide grin as he rejoined his team-mates for a high-intensity session under the watchful eye of the medical staff.
It was a sight for sore eyes for a fanbase that has missed their creative heartbeat since late October. De Bruyne’s journey back to fitness has been anything but straightforward, involving months of specialized rehabilitation away from the bright lights of Serie A. The 34-year-old playmaker has not featured in a competitive match since suffering a serious hamstring tear during a high-stakes encounter against Inter on October 25, 2025.
Ironically, the injury occurred at the very moment he was converting a penalty, a typical display of his clinical nature that ended in immediate physical agony. The severity of the muscle damage was so significant that specialists deemed surgery the only viable path for a full recovery. This forced the midfielder to spend months away from the pitch, with much of his rehabilitation period spent back in his native Belgium to be close to his family and trusted medical experts.
Creative heartbeat restored
After flying back to Italy last week accompanied by his family, De Bruyne finally felt the turf beneath his boots for the first time in over four months. It was the first time he had returned to first-team training with his team-mates since the surgery, and the atmosphere around the training ground was notably buoyed by his presence.
Proving that his morale is as high as his fitness levels, De Bruyne took to social media to celebrate his return with his millions of followers. Posting images of himself laughing and working during the session, he made it clear that the dark days of the gym and the treatment table are now firmly behind him. Napoli fans responded with thousands of messages celebrating the news. The Belgium international had scored four goals and provided two assists in just 11 competitive games before the layoff.
A mental and physical triumph
The medical team has been incredibly cautious with De Bruyne's reintegration, given his age and the nature of hamstring surgeries. However, his performance in Monday's full-contact session suggests that the strength and elasticity in the muscle have returned to optimal levels. He participated in most of the tactical drills and small-sided games, showing no signs of hesitation when striking the ball or accelerating into space.
Rather than rushing back prematurely and risking a recurrence of the tear, De Bruyne followed a strict protocol designed to ensure he could withstand the physical demands of Italian football. His patience appears to have paid off, as he looked sharp and physically prepared during the team's tactical manoeuvres.
Potential return against Torino
Reports from within the camp suggest that his physical data is so encouraging that he might be fast-tracked into the squad for this Friday's Serie A match against Torino. Given his 128-day absence, manager Antonio Conte and medical staff will likely opt for a gradual reintroduction to competitive minutes to avoid any setbacks. But, if he does make the cut, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is sure to give him a reception fitting of a returning hero.
