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Kevin De Bruyne slammed by ex-England and Italy manager after playmaker revealed he's happy Antonio Conte left Napoli
Capello demands self-reflection from De Bruyne
In a heated reaction to recent comments from the Napoli midfielder, Capello did not hold back in his assessment of the player's attitude. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the former England and Real Madrid manager suggested that the Belgian's complaints about tactical systems were a way of avoiding personal responsibility for a difficult campaign.
"People always blame others; they need to take a good look in the mirror. Did he really join a team expecting them to change their entire playing system just for him? I think Conte had the best interests of the team in mind with his tactical choices. I respect De Bruyne a lot, but he should have examined his own conscience before speaking," Capello stated.
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De Bruyne's relief at Conte's departure
The controversy stems from an interview where the 34-year-old playmaker expressed his frustration with the defensive style of play implemented during Conte's tenure. Despite the club finishing second in Serie A, the former Manchester City star felt his creative instincts were suppressed by a rigid 5-4-1 formation that prioritised solidity over flair.
When asked if he was pleased to see the manager move on, the midfielder was brutally honest. “Am I happy that Conte is leaving? For me, yes. As far as I’m concerned, he didn’t have to stay,” he confessed. He further highlighted the tactical disconnect, adding that Conte has a very different vision of football than he does, which made his transition to Italian football particularly challenging.
The 'poisonous' atmosphere at the Maradona
Conte's exit was not solely down to tactical disagreements with star players. Following a season finale victory over Udinese, the 56-year-old coach cited a lack of internal harmony and a fractured environment within the club as the primary drivers for his decision to step down by mutual consent.
“On Napoli I failed in one thing: I wasn't able to bring compactness to Napoli and if you don't manage to do it, it becomes difficult to fight against other teams. I've seen a lot of poison and those who spread it are failures. Napoli doesn't need failures, those who need a like. It needs serious people who want to love the team, just like the fan who pays for the ticket, instead these people should stay away because they are harmful. I failed from this point of view and I understood that I would never be able to compact the environment. For me it was fundamental, so I raised my hands,” Conte remarked in an explosive farewell press conference.
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Allegri prepares for the post-Conte era
With the Conte chapter firmly closed, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has moved swiftly to fill the void. The Partenopei have reportedly identified former AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri to take the helm and restore a sense of calm to a dressing room that has clearly been at odds with the previous coaching staff. For De Bruyne, the arrival of a new manager represents a chance to reset, provided he can convince the incoming boss that he is still the world-class playmaker that dominated the Premier League for a decade.