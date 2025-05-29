Kevin De Bruyne to stay in England?! Shock twist puts midfielder's future in doubt after Man City exit as Napoli and Chicago Fire continue talks over transfer

Kevin De Bruyne’s move to Napoli has stalled due to club’s managerial uncertainty, with rumours emerging that he could continue in the Premier League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kevin De Bruyne being pursued by Serie A champions Napoli

Serie A side emerge as front-runners amid MLS interest

Reports emerge the Belgian could remain in the Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱