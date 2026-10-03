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'This style suits me!' – Kevin De Bruyne reacts after hitting historic milestone in Belgium masterclass
De Bruyne hits historic milestone in dominant Belgian display
Kevin De Bruyne produced a virtuoso performance to lead Belgium to a 3-0 UEFA Nations League A victory over Turkey in Liege. The 35-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in the 10th minute before curling a spectacular long-range shot into the top corner on the hour mark.
The second strike marked De Bruyne's 201st career goal and his 40th for De Rode Duivels.
Romelu Lukaku added a third late on to round off an exceptional evening for the hosts.
- Beautiful Sports International
Playmaker thrives under Van Bommel's tactical setup
Speaking after the final whistle, De Bruyne expressed total satisfaction with Belgium's current momentum. Now playing his club football with Napoli, the veteran midfielder emphasized that Mark van Bommel's tactical approach complements his strengths perfectly.
De Bruyne stressed that enjoyment remains the driving force behind his continued high-level output.
"This is great," De Bruyne told VTM. "I was already feeling good, and now we have put together three good matches as well. This style of football suits me. We have made a good start, and we will try to keep building on this."
Captain embraces role as mentor for Belgium's next generation
De Bruyne noted that his primary objective on the pitch extends beyond personal statistics to setting standards for younger team-mates. His vision and tactical leadership dictated proceedings at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium from the opening minute.
His influence ensured Les Diables Rouges never surrendered control of the midfield.
"I try to lead by example for the younger players, and they follow easily," De Bruyne added. "I feel I can still contribute. I am enjoying myself, and that is the main thing."
- Belga
Milestone playmaker sets sights on Group A targets
De Bruyne and Belgium depart Liege sitting second in Group A with six points from three fixtures. The veteran captain looks to maintain his sensational individual form as Belgium pursue group leaders France in upcoming matchdays.
Turkey remain bottom of the table without a point.
De Bruyne aims to continue leading Belgium by example in their next international outing.
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