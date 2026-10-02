AFP
Kevin De Bruyne turns back the clock! Belgian maestro shines with two goals in dominant win over Turkey
De Bruyne inspires Red Devils at Maurice Dufrasne
Age is evidently just a number for De Bruyne, who orchestrated a tactical dismantling of Turkey on Friday night. Playing at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium, the 35-year-old midfielder showed no signs of slowing down, dictating the tempo of the UEFA Nations League A clash from the opening whistle.
Belgium entered the match knowing they needed a strong result to maintain their standing in the group, and their captain delivered with a vintage display of precision and power. The breakthrough came as early as the 10th minute. De Bruyne showcased his trademark balance and vision, gliding past a defender on the edge of the area before choosing the perfect moment to strike. He accurately rolled the ball into the bottom-left corner, leaving the Turkish goalkeeper with no chance of a recovery.
The Italian tactician Vincenzo Montella tried to rally his troops, but Turkey struggled to find a rhythm against a disciplined Belgian defensive unit. Despite having talents like Arda Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz in the starting lineup, the visitors found it difficult to breach the Belgian lines.
- AFP
Milestone night for the Belgian legend
De Bruyne’s influence only grew as the match progressed into the second half. In the 60th minute, he produced the moment of the match, unleashing a trademark long-range effort that screamed into the top corner. This was not just a goal to double the lead; it was a historic moment for the player. With this strike, the midfielder reached 201 career goals, a staggering achievement for a player primarily known for his creative output rather than his finishing.
Now plying his trade with Napoli, the playmaker continues to be a decisive factor at both domestic and international levels. His international tally moved to 40 goals for his country, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear the Belgian jersey. The fans in Liege were treated to a "magnificent performance" by the captain.
Lukaku adds gloss to the scoreline
While De Bruyne took the headlines, the supporting cast ensured there was no way back for the visitors. Romelu Lukaku, introduced from the bench, needed only a short time to make his mark on the scoresheet. In the 75th minute, he connected perfectly with a cross from the right wing to make it 3-0. It was a typical striker's finish that highlighted Belgium's superior depth and physical presence in the box, putting the result beyond any doubt for the final quarter of the match.
Turkey’s frustration was evident as the clock ticked down. Having lost their previous two outings in the competition, this third consecutive defeat leaves them at the bottom of the table without a single point to show for their efforts. The national team now faces a mountain to climb if they are to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.
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Belgium eye the top spot
The victory moves Belgium onto six points, keeping them firmly in second place in Group A. France currently lead the group with seven points after drawing with Italy, who sit third on four points, leaving the race wide open after three rounds of Nations League action.
For Turkey, the focus must shift to their upcoming fixtures as they desperately seek to break their losing streak. The Italian manager will need to find solutions quickly, particularly regarding his side's defensive fragility and inability to handle elite playmakers.
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