Photo News
'Why shouldn't I continue?' – Kevin De Bruyne breaks silence on Belgium future and Mark van Bommel verdict
De Bruyne rejects retirement to lead new Belgium era
Kevin De Bruyne officially put an end to speculation surrounding his international future, confirming his commitment to the Belgium national team. Returning to the Tubize training centre, the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder revealed he never seriously considered stepping away following the World Cup.
While senior figures like Axel Witsel retired and Thibaut Courtois opted out of the Nations League, De Bruyne feels motivated to stay.
He highlightedEuro 2028 in the United Kingdom and Ireland as a logical farewell target, though he refused to close any doors.
- Photo News
Playmaker praises 'typical Dutchman' Van Bommel after Naples visit
Addressing the appointment of new head coach Mark van Bommel, De Bruyne shared positive first impressions following a personal meeting in Naples. The playmaker admitted he did not know the former midfielder well initially, but immediately appreciated his direct communication style.
De Bruyne stressed that Van Bommel's clear tactical demands match his own expectations on the pitch.
"A typical Dutchman," De Bruyne laughed regarding Van Bommel. "Quite direct in his demeanour. That suits me well, just someone who says it like it is. Van Bommel asked me what I wanted to do. I told him that I was here to help him."
Teammate pleas and physical sharpness fuel ongoing hunger
De Bruyne credited his international colleagues for convincing him to remain, noting that younger squad members actively begged him to stay. The midfielder also expressed surprise at his high level of fitness at Napoli, having completed several 90-minute appearances.
He insisted that pushing daily limits remains his primary personal motivation to continue competing at the elite level.
"Many players asked me to stay with the Red Devils after the World Cup. That gives me energy," De Bruyne explained. "As long as I still have that motivation, why shouldn't I keep going? Pushing your limits every day and trying to play as well as possible."
- Getty Images Sport
Veteran midfielder embraces shift to mentor young squad
De Bruyne recognized that Belgium are entering an essential transitional period, requiring younger players to accept team leadership responsibilities. The 124-cap veteran wants to guide the next generation through the upcoming Nations League matches against France, Italy, and Turkey.
He emphasized that preventing a sudden leadership vacuum remains crucial before the old guard completely departs.
"I wouldn't want the younger players to suddenly experience a shock when we retire," De Bruyne noted. "They need to feel now what it is like to carry a team."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting