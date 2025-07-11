Real Madrid CF v Juventus FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

Kenan Yildiz rejects Bayern Munich and Barcelona interest in favour of long-term Juventus contract after declaring 'dream' to spend whole career at Serie A side

JuventusK. YildizBarcelonaBayern MunichTransfersSerie A

Despite interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Kenan Yildiz has chosen loyalty over glamour, opting to commit to a long-term Juventus contract.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Yildiz close to signing deal until 2030 with Juventus
  • Rejected offers from Bayern Munich and Barcelona
  • Starred in Club World Cup with three goals and two assists
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱