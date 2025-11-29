Keira Walsh reveals how her leadership style differs from Leah Williamson as Chelsea midfielder prepares to captain Lionesses at sold-out Wembley Stadium

Heading into the China match, England boss Sarina Wiegman is unable to call upon the injured Williamson, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, and Millie Bright - the last of whom retired from international duty earlier this year. Without Williamson, Walsh is wearing the captain's armband, and with it, she will bring with her a less vocal presence.

She said, via The Guardian: "I'm probably a little bit quieter than Leah, especially off the pitch. When I was younger, Sarina had to tell me a few times to try and get involved in conversations and share my experiences a little bit more … I just try and lead in how I play and my consistency in the training drills we do and just try and show the younger girls that way."

Walsh added on captaining the Lionesses: "It is really special. I think obviously Leah is England captain and she does an incredible job at that and I think you can see in the competitions that we've won that she’s been monumental in those moments for us. I do try and lead in a bit of a different way. I could never step into Leah's shoes in that sense. For me, it is really, really special and more so for my family as well. To captain your country, there's not many better moments in football than that."