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Katie McCabe's 11-year Arsenal spell to end as Gunners confirm summer exit for Ireland star
A legendary tenure comes to a close
Arsenal have officially announced that McCabe will leave the club at the end of the current season, ending a trophy-laden era that spanned more than a decade. The 30-year-old joined the Gunners in December 2015 from Shelbourne as a promising young talent and will depart as a genuine icon, having clocked up 305 appearances and 37 goals for the side.
Director of women’s football Clare Wheatley paid a glowing tribute to the departing star, stating: “Over more than a decade at Arsenal, Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club. Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters. She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together.”
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A clean sweep of silverware
McCabe’s time at Meadow Park and the Emirates Stadium has been defined by an incredible collection of team honours. During her 11 years with the club, the versatile full-back won one FA Cup, one Women's Super League title, three League Cups, and reached the pinnacle of European football by winning the Women’s Champions League in May 2025.
Her final season saw her complete the set of available honours, following a FIFA Champions Cup victory in February 2026. This final trophy ensured that McCabe leaves the Gunners having won every major club competition possible during her stay, cementing her legacy as one of the most successful players to ever pull on the red and white shirt.
Individual brilliance and fan connection
Beyond the team success, McCabe was frequently recognised for her individual quality and fierce playing style. She was twice voted Arsenal’s Player of the Season, picking up the award in both the 2020-21 and 2022-23 campaigns. Her performances on the European stage were equally impressive, earning her a spot in the Women’s Champions League Team of the Season after a deep run in the 2022-23 tournament.
The Dublin-born star became a cult hero among the Arsenal faithful, renowned for her "spirited style" and world-class left foot. From her early days under various managers to becoming a senior leader in the squad, McCabe’s journey included a brief but successful loan spell at Glasgow City in 2017 before she returned to become an indispensable part of the first team.
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International success with Ireland
While dominating the domestic scene in England, McCabe has also been the standard-bearer for the Republic of Ireland. As national team captain, she has earned 105 caps and scored 34 goals, famously leading her country to their first-ever Women’s World Cup in 2023. At that tournament, she etched her name into the history books by scoring Ireland’s first-ever goal on the world stage, curling a sensational effort directly in from a corner against Canada.
As the curtain falls on her time in the WSL with Arsenal, the club confirmed their gratitude for her service, adding: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Katie all the best in her next chapter.”