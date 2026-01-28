Getty Images Sport
Karim Benzema bombshell! Why Real Madrid legend has REFUSED to play for Al-Ittihad - explained
Benzema's Saudi love affair turns sour
When Benzema left Madrid and joined Al-Ittihad in 2023, the striker said he wanted to "help Saudi football grow" and to try a "new challenge" in the Middle East.
In October 2023, he said: "Well with everything I've made and gained with Real Madrid, I think it was for me the good moment to try a new challenge. For a really long time even before football, I always wanted to come here. Also, it's a Muslim country. Straight away I felt this love for me. On and off the pitch I feel good. This country welcomed me with open arms. I feel the love of the people here so obviously that makes me happy. I really want to help Saudi football grow. It [Al Ittihad] was a project that was just starting to burst from everywhere so from my side I wanted to be part of the story. That's the reason why I came here."
Fast-forward to the present, and all is not well in the Benzema camp.
The Benzema bombshell
Last November, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner admitted he is unsure about whether he will still be playing for Al-Ittihad next season.
"It's true that my contract here is coming to an end. I can't say yet what I'm going to do, whether I'll stay or leave - it depends on a lot of things. In December, I'll be 38. I still see myself playing football for another two years," he said. "We'll see what happens, what the club thinks. I like to talk face-to-face and then see what they think. The best thing for me would be to continue here, but not just for one or two more years. I don't want to do that."
The former France international revealed clubs in Europe are interested in recruiting him for the 2026-27 campaign.
He added: "It's true that I have offers from Europe. I need to consider everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel good, not forgetting that I feel comfortable here and receive everyone's affection. In any case, I'm not going to stop playing football or competing in six months."
Now, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna states that Benzema has refused to play for Al-Ittihad on Thursday after rejecting a new contract proposal from the club. He is said to deem the offer as unacceptable and has decided he is unwilling to play against Al-Fateh.
Benzema tarnishing legacy?
Benzema will go down as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. He won a hatful of trophies with Lyon and at Madrid in particular, including five Champions League crowns. At Al-Ittihad, his goals helped them win the Saudi Pro League last season, along with the King's Cup, but this strike action may not go down well with fans. Benzema is known to be on huge wages at the Saudi club but it is not yet known the details of the new contract offer. An intriguing period lies ahead for him and Al-Ittihad, who have stated they want him to extend his stay.
What comes next?
Al-Ittihad, who sit sixth in the league, are away to Al-Fateh this week but they will seemingly have to play that game without Benzema. On Sunday, they host Al-Najma, and if he is still not playing then, a transfer exit could be on the cards.
