ZidaneGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Juventus' Zizou dream! Bianconeri earmark Zinedine Zidane as ideal replacement for under-pressure Thiago Motta - but Real Madrid legend isn't most likely candidate

JuventusZ. ZidaneTransfersT. MottaSerie A

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to Juventus but one of Roberto Mancini or Igor Tudor are likely to replace Thiago Motta.

  • Juventus eyeing move for Zidane
  • Mancini or Tudor likely to be appointed as next boss
  • Motta's future at Juventus under the scanner
