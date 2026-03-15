Juventus v Inter, Iuliano: "The Bastoni-Kalulu incident overshadows my own with Ronaldo"

Iuliano adds, as reported by TuttoJuve.com: "It had been a wonderful match and it was ruined. The linesmen have become useless if they can’t even have their say; the referee is subject to VAR, and we all expect VAR to be used on request and not to take over, and for the referee to review the incidents and make his own decisions. If the referee is appointed and paid, he must be the one to take responsibility and, if necessary, change his decisions, without four other people telling him what to do. In my day, we were ‘men’ enough not to think about diving.”