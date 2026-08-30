Juventus on the verge of signing Tottenham outcast Pape Matar Sarr amid mounting midfield crisis

Juventus are in the final stages of securing a move for Sarr, with a verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, according to Sky Sport Italia. The deal is expected to be formalised as a loan involving a €3 million fee, carrying an obligation to buy for €30 million if certain conditions are met. These conditions are believed to be tied to the player's appearance count and the club’s qualification for European competition next season.

The pursuit of Sarr intensified after Juventus failed to land other primary targets, most notably Franck Kessie, who opted to join Atalanta instead. With the clock ticking toward the Sunday deadline, the Juve hierarchy moved quickly to pivot toward the Tottenham midfielder. The 23-year-old is viewed as a versatile profile who can slot into the tactical system immediately, providing both physical presence and technical security.