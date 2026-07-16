Juventus target another Tottenham star as talks begin over potential €25m Richarlison deal

The relationship between Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali and Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi is proving to be a catalyst for major transfer movement. The pair, who previously worked together at Sassuolo, have been in frequent contact recently. While initial discussions centered on other targets, Richarlison’s name has now cropped up as a genuine possibility for the Italian giants, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Richarlison is entering the final year of his contract, which is currently set to expire in June 2027. With no indication that a renewal is on the horizon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs are reportedly open to a sale before the August deadline. A fee in the region of €20m to €25m could be enough to see the former Everton man swap London for Turin.







