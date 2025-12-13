Getty Images Sport
Juventus takeover?! Cryptocurrency company announces plans to buy majority stake in Serie A giants for €1.1 billion
From minority investor to would-be owner?
Tether’s interest in Juventus has been building steadily. The company first acquired a minority stake in the Turin club in February 2025 and increased its position again in April. By that point, it held 10.12 per cent of Juventus’ shares and more than 6.18 per cent of voting rights. Its growing influence became more tangible in November, when Paolo Garino, a nominee of Tether, was appointed to the Juventus board at the club’s annual general meeting. That move was widely interpreted as a signal of longer-term ambitions. Now those ambitions have been laid bare. In a statement released on Friday evening, Tether confirmed it had submitted an all-cash, binding proposal to Exor to acquire its entire holding in Juventus, fully funded by its own capital.
€1 billion pledge and a long-term vision
Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive and a lifelong Juventus supporter, described the bid as both a personal and professional commitment. Ardoino grew up in Turin and has repeatedly spoken of his emotional connection to the club.
"For me, Juventus has always been part of my life," he said. "I grew up with this team. As a boy, I learned what commitment, resilience, and responsibility meant by watching Juventus face success and adversity with dignity. Those lessons stayed with me long after the final whistle."
Meanwhile, a detailed statement from Tether read: "Tether has submitted a binding all cash proposal to Exor to acquire its entire stake in Juventus Football Club. Subject to regulatory approvals, Tether intends to make a public offer for the remaining shares at the same price, fully funded with its own capital and supported by a long term commitment to the club. This proposal reflects a belief in Juventus as more than a football club. For generations, Juventus has stood for discipline, ambition, and the quiet strength of those who rebuild and move forward, season after season. It is a club that has shaped Italian sporting identity and earned the loyalty of supporters around the world.
"Our interest in Juventus comes from deep admiration and respect. Juventus is a symbol of Italian excellence with a truly global presence, built over generations through hard work, ambition, and the unwavering loyalty of its supporters. These values mirror how we have built Tether, with patience, independence, and a focus on long term resilience. Tether is in a position of strong financial health and intends to support Juventus with stable capital and a long horizon. Our goal is to contribute positively to the club’s future, to support sporting performance at the highest level, and to help Juventus continue to grow sustainably in a rapidly evolving global sports and media landscape.
"This proposal is made with humility and a deep sense of responsibility toward the club, its supporters, and its legacy. We believe Juventus’ story is still being written, and that its next chapters can be defined by strength, continuity, and ambition. The proposal contemplates the acquisition of Exor’s shareholding, representing 65.4 percent of Juventus’ issued share capital. Completion of the transaction would be subject to Exor’s acceptance, the execution of definitive documentation, and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Following completion, Tether intends to proceed with a public tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price per share. In the event that the transaction completes, Tether is prepared to invest 1 billion Euros in the support and development of the Club. Tether operates with a long term investment philosophy supported by a strong balance sheet and a focus on building resilient, globally relevant institutions. Further updates will be provided in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."
Agnelli family pushes back
Despite the scale and clarity of Tether’s bid, the response from the Agnelli camp has been swift and dismissive. A spokesperson for the family told La Gazzetta dello Sport that no negotiations are taking place and described reports of a takeover as 'press rumours'. "Negotiations are not underway regarding the sale of a stake in Juventus," the spokesperson said.
Juventus has been under Agnelli family control since 1923, making them the longest-standing owners in world football. Across generations, the family transformed Juventus into Serie A’s most successful club, winning the league 36 times, 16 more than their closest domestic rivals, Inter.
Juve struggle on the field
The takeover talk comes at a difficult moment for Juventus. After 14 Serie A matches, the club sits seventh in the table with 23 points, well off the title pace and outside the Champions League places. They travel to Bologna on Sunday evening under pressure to arrest their slide and restore confidence.
