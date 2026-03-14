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Juventus squad list for the Udinese match: Vlahovic is out, Milik is in

The list of players selected by Luciano Spalletti for tonight’s away match at Udinese

Juventus travel to Friuli to face Udinese this evening. The match is part of the 29th round of the league and kicks off at 8.45 pm.

Below are the players available to Luciano Spalletti. As anticipated yesterday, Dusan Vlahovic is not included in the squad, as he has not yet fully recovered and is expected to be available again from the next match, which will see Juventus play at home against Sassuolo on matchday 30.

Arek Milik, however, has been called up; he has only been named in the squad on two occasions this season (remaining on the bench both times): on 20 and 27 December for Juventus v Roma and Pisa v Juventus respectively. 

  • UDINESE v JUVENTUS: THE SQUAD LIST

    1 Perin

    3 Bremer

    4 Gatti

    5 Locatelli

    6 Kelly

    7 Conceicao

    8 Koopmeiners

    10 Yildiz

    11 Zhegrova

    13 Boga

    14 Milik

    15 Kalulu

    16 Di Gregorio

    17 Adzic

    18 Kostic

    19 Thuram

    20 Openda

    21 Miretti

    22 McKennie

    23 Pinsoglio

    27 Cambiaso

    30 David

    32 Cabal

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