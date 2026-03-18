Translated by
Juventus, Spalletti on Yildiz: "The new prince of football is the boy next door"
SPALLETTI'S TITLE
Z: "Before meeting you, I had a chat with Spalletti. He’s absolutely smitten with you and makes no secret of it; he says you’re unmarkable and that you bring something extra to the table every day. He found it very amusing that, when you all hugged him on his birthday, you stroked his head."
Y: "It felt lovely to touch. (smiles, ed.). He’s a great manager and a special man, a man of emotion."
Z: "Do you know how he described you?"
Y: "No, how?" Z: "The new prince of football
is the boy next door."
YILDIZ'S SEASON
By March, Yildiz had already recorded a "double-double": 10 goals and 10 assists in 39 matches across all competitions. These were broken down as follows: 9 and 7 in Serie A, 1 and 3 in the Champions League. These performances have earned him a contract extension until 2030 and a salary of €7 million a year, the highest in the squad from June onwards.