Juventus, Spalletti: "It's like in video games – now we're on to the next level"

"It’s a crucial match in terms of the final stages of the league season. It’s like in video games – it would allow us to move up to the next level, to play the best matches this sport has to offer. We need to take to the pitch determined to defend everything we’ve been through and built up, all the hard work we’ve put in. We’re up against a tough side; Udinese aren’t the same as they were in the first leg or in the cup – they’ve found their rhythm and are physically strong. When you face teams like this, it all depends on you and whether you can make your quality count. The first touch is crucial, because it takes the time away from the opposition. We’ve chosen to play with the three who have the technical ability and can beat their man: we’ll see if we can steer the match in that direction.”