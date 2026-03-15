In his post-match interview on Sky, Marocchi asked: "Cambiaso is always all over the pitch. Does he cause more problems for the opposition or for the manager?"

Spalletti replied: "If he doesn’t run all over the pitch, he won’t play anymore. If he listens to you, he won’t play anymore. It’s in his best interests to run all over the pitch, because he’s good at playing as a midfielder."