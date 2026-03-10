Juventus records capital gain on Alberto Costa to Porto: separate deal from Joao Mario

Let's start from last summer, or rather from the summer transfer window of 2025.

Alberto Costa was sold to Porto for €15 million, while Juventus signed Joao Mario from the Dragoes on a permanent basis for a fixed fee of €11.4 million, figures established by the Old Lady's own press releases.

Calcio&Finanza points out that these transactions generated a profit for the Bianconeri of approximately €3 million, based on the difference between the fixed fees and certain ancillary costs.

Juventus explained that: "Based on the investigations carried out, these transactions can be classified as separate and distinct from both a contractual and substantive point of view."