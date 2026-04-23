Juventus ready to table Bernardo Silva offer as Barcelona also eye free transfer for Man City icon

Juventus are well aware that they are not alone in their admiration for the former Monaco man. Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Silva, and the lure of the Camp Nou remains a significant factor in the player's decision-making process. Alongside the Catalan giants, Benfica and Galatasaray have also emerged as potential suitors, though the race appears to be narrowing down to a two-horse race between Barca and Juve.

This is mainly because of Silva's desire to keep playing at the very highest level next season, ensuring he remains a key figure for both club and country as he enters the final stages of his career.