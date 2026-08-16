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Juventus officially end Martinez pursuit and identify Premier League replacement
Martinez deal collapses
According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the potential transfer taking Martinez to Italy has officially collapsed. Romano revealed that "Juventus and Dibu Martínez camp had direct talk tonight: deal officially off."
The renowned transfer expert explained that the "difference on price asked by Aston Villa was considered too high," prompting the Italian club to permanently walk away from the negotiating table. Juventus had originally viewed the Argentine as their primary target to solve their goalkeeping issues. However, Aston Villa stood firm on their valuation, reportedly demanding a fixed £8.5 million fee without add-ons, which ultimately proved to be the absolute breaking point for the prospective transfer.
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Villa secure Suzuki
The breakdown in negotiations means Martinez is now highly likely to remain at Aston Villa. However, his status as the undisputed number one is suddenly under severe threat. Aston Villa have moved decisively in the market to agree a massive deal for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, hijacking his proposed transfer to Paris Saint-Germain at the eleventh hour.
Aston Villa will pay an initial €30 million for the highly-rated Japanese international, with the fee potentially rising to €35m through add-ons. Suzuki enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign and will undoubtedly expect to start, leaving Martinez facing an unexpected battle for starting minutes under Unai Emery this season.
Vicario emerges as alternative
Following the definitive collapse of the Martinez deal, Juventus have swiftly turned their attention to Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Romano noted on X that "Juventus are proceeding on Vicario deal" as they desperately seek a new first-choice stopper. Reports from Italy indicate that talks have rapidly accelerated, with Juventus successfully negotiating a loan move featuring an obligation to buy.
Vicario has fallen completely out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur under Roberto De Zerbi, who prefers Antonin Kinsky between the sticks. The Italian goalkeeper views a return to Serie A as the perfect opportunity to revitalise his stalling career and secure regular playing time.
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What happens next?
Juventus will now rush to finalise the paperwork for Vicario, hoping to schedule his medical examinations in Italy as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Martinez must quickly refocus his attention on domestic duties, as he prepares to fight for his place when Aston Villa host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
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