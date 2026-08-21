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Juventus transfer news: Mattia Perin's potential move to Palermo hits complications as club eyes Musso and Audero
Facing transfer complications
According to tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are currently navigating a delicate situation regarding their goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign. While Palermo maintain an active interest in securing Perin, the potential transfer has hit notable complications in recent days.
The Bianconeri hierarchy are carefully weighing up their options before sanctioning any departure. Discussions remain ongoing as both clubs attempt to find a workable solution.
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Evaluating potential replacements
Should Perin successfully complete a move away from Turin, Juventus have already lined up potential successors to fill the backup role. Current shortlist priorities indicate that Juan Musso (Argentina) is viewed as the leading candidate over Emil Audero (Indonesia) to step into the squad.
Planning for every possible scenario ensures the club will not be caught short should a breakthrough be reached with Palermo. The management team remains fully prepared to act swiftly if the situation changes.
Assessing the wider squad outlook
Alongside the ongoing discussions surrounding Perin, Juventus are also monitoring the future of Michele Di Gregorio. Despite remaining on the market as a potential departure, concrete approaches for Di Gregorio have yet to materialise.
These simultaneous squad considerations highlight the complex nature of the club's summer transfer strategy. Balancing the goalkeeping department is a key priority for the technical staff before the window closes.
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Preparing for next steps
Attention now turns to how negotiations between Juventus and Palermo will progress in the coming days. Both parties will need to resolve the current stumbling blocks if the transfer is to get back on track.
In the meantime, the Bianconeri coaching staff continue their preparations for upcoming fixtures with the current squad fully intact. Further updates are expected as talks develop regarding Perin's future.
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