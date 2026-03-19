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Juventus make a move for Napoli’s Spinazzola

The Bianconeri are very active in the free transfer market.

Juventus are increasingly active in the transfer market for players whose contracts expire on 30 June, who will be available on a free transfer: these include the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona); Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), German midfielder Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager (Leipzig), Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié (Al-Ahli) and Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma); Argentinian centre-back Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Spanish right-back Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) and Turkish right-back Zeki Celik (Roma) in defence. On the left flank, meanwhile, plays another player favoured by the Bianconeri: Leonardo Spinazzola.



  • Sky reports that Juventus’ management has already made initial contact regarding a possible return for the player, born in 1993, who previously wore the black-and-white shirt from 2010 to 2012 in the Primavera squad and during the 2018/2019 season with the first team. During that spell, he made 12 appearances, providing an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 1-1 draw against Torino in the derby, and won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.


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