Juventus, Kiwior reappears: Kelly is not indispensable

Juventus is working to raise the level of its defence, which Luciano Spalletti has identified as a priority.The only centre-back considered truly indispensable remains Gleison Bremer, while no one else is off the market: not even Lloyd Kelly, who is appreciated by the coach for his quality in setting up play but could potentially be sacrificed in the face of a significant offer from the Premier League, where he has no shortage of admirers.

As a precaution, the Bianconeri management is accelerating its pursuit of Marcos Senesi, who will be a free agent in July after a positive spell at Bournemouth. Juve has already submitted a written offer, lower than that of Aston Villa, but the prestige of the club could weigh heavily in the Argentine defender's decision, as he is ready to sign the most important contract of his career at the age of 28.