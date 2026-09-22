Juventus secure future of Davide Marchisio as son of club legend signs first professional contract

A profound lifelong affinity with the Old Lady made putting pen to paper an exceptionally emotional milestone for the youngster. Davide remains determined to prove his pedigree on the pitch while repaying the hierarchy's unwavering faith with relentless effort.

Sharing his delight on social media after formalising the agreement, Davide stated: "Proud to have signed my first professional contract with the team I've dreamt of and loved since I was a child. I will continue to work with great ambition and a desire to improve, giving my all for these colours. Fino alla fine."